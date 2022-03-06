DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,890 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,055,692,000 after buying an additional 368,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 12.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $745,861,000 after buying an additional 550,498 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after buying an additional 2,507,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 56.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,342,416 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $504,671,000 after buying an additional 1,207,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 110.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $478,991,000 after buying an additional 1,662,125 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.56. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.75 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

Xilinx Profile (Get Rating)

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.