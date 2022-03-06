DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Twilio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Twilio by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Twilio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,010 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,721. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.56.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $148.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.00 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.98. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

