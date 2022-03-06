DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Barclays cut their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

