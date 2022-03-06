DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $151.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $151.99.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

About Sempra Energy (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.