DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.07 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK stock opened at $130.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

