DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.0% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 809,701 shares of company stock valued at $76,665,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.