DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,893. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $335.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 92.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.17 and a 200-day moving average of $318.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.