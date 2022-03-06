DNB Asset Management AS Has $8.40 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG stock opened at $136.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

