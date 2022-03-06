DNB Asset Management AS Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 939,495 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.11% of Huntsman worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,571,000 after acquiring an additional 339,407 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

HUN stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

