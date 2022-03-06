DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 46.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2,348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

