DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,688 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,446 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

DD opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

