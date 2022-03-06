DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 3,580 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

