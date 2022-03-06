DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 5,262 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,301,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 918.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 218,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 196,661 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,150,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after buying an additional 55,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $87.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

