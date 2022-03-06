DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 5,345 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 211,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

