DNB Asset Management AS Purchases New Holdings in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 851,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 7.58% of Eneti as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eneti by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eneti by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eneti by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eneti by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eneti by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $5.89 on Friday. Eneti Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eneti Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

NETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eneti in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Eneti in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

