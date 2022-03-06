DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $154.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.74. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $18,177,226. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

