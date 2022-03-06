DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $247.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.32. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.85 and a 1 year high of $257.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

