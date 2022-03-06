DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $123.95 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

