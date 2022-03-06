DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 1.59% of REX American Resources worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $924,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $151,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,460. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

REX stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.03. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $116.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.56.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $203.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

