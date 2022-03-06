DNB Asset Management AS Sells 34,885 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,885 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WCN opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $99.28 and a one year high of $138.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.
About Waste Connections (Get Rating)
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
