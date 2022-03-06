DNB Asset Management AS Sells 390 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,444 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,856,000 after acquiring an additional 78,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 165,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70,673 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY opened at $674.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.10. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $447.45 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.