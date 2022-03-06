DNB Asset Management AS Sells 6,243 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

