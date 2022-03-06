Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $367.79 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion and approximately $367.79 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.25 or 0.00266731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001383 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

