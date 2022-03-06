Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLB. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

DLB stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.76 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

