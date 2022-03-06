Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 3.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar General worth $38,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.98. 2,365,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,224. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.79.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

