Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $82.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.