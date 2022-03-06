Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $488.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 37.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 84,542.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $413.71 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $463.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.