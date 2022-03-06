Donut (DONUT) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Donut has a market capitalization of $289,171.97 and $3,367.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.07 or 0.06784039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,827.91 or 1.00039288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00048473 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.