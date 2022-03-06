Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.44% of Douglas Dynamics worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.56 million, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.02%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

