Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) will post sales of $217.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $241.19 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $216.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $905.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.97 million to $975.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $934.15 million, with estimates ranging from $868.44 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Douglas Emmett.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DEI stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
