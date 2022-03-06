DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 112.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CBRE Group began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 22,694,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,017,942. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.97. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,023 shares of company stock worth $15,708,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.