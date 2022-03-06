Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Drive Shack Inc (LON:DS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 520.83 ($6.99).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Drive Shack from GBX 584 ($7.84) to GBX 588 ($7.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

