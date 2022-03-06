DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Down 29.0% in February

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DSV Panalpina A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,079.51.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded down $3.21 on Friday, reaching $87.66. 78,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.17. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $83.33 and a 12 month high of $133.78.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.