Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,475.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $6,475.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for $0.0999 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.66 or 0.06741655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,883.75 or 1.00219595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048373 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

