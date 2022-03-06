Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,734 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Duke Realty by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Duke Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Duke Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 293,989 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DRE opened at $54.91 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRE. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

