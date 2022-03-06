Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,300 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 514,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPMLF. Dundee Securities lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $6.19 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

