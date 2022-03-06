DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 612.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

NYSE DD opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

