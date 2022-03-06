Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $13.77. 1,230,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 2.40.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

