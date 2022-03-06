Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $114.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,770,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 593.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

