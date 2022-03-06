easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 535 ($7.18) to GBX 620 ($8.32) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $760.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $6.48. 76,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,383. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

