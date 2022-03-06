Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $4.45 million and $8,474.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.21 or 0.00263036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013969 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,393,196 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

