Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $96.53 million and approximately $199,948.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 95.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,914,627,610 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

