Elrond Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $131.11 or 0.00345593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $115.59 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00188442 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00054152 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,609,110 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.