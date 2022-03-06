Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 533,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 285,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $79,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 56,407 shares of company stock valued at $192,876. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 4.58.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

