Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) & Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Critical Comparison

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embark Technology and Asure Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Asure Software $65.51 million 2.05 -$16.31 million $0.04 175.00

Embark Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asure Software.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A N/A N/A Asure Software 2.31% -0.58% -0.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Embark Technology and Asure Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Asure Software 0 0 3 0 3.00

Embark Technology currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 161.36%. Asure Software has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Embark Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than Asure Software.

Summary

Asure Software beats Embark Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology (Get Rating)

Embark Trucks Inc. is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc., formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Asure Software (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc. delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. The firm’s Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

