EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Update

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 597,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

EMKR stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $138.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.39. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at $8,980,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 2,372.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 525,946 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,479,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 2,989.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 346,796 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 979,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 340,579 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

