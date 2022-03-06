Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.03 Million

Analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) to post sales of $165.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.95 million and the highest is $167.10 million. Employers posted sales of $163.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $682.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $676.76 million to $689.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $726.21 million, with estimates ranging from $713.52 million to $738.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Employers stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. Employers has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

