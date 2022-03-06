Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 2.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $25,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.75. 10,678,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,587,062. The firm has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.47%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

