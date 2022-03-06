Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Up 66.3% in February

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the January 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

NYSE:EHC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $67.75. The company had a trading volume of 436,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

