Energi Price Tops $0.81 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $41.22 million and $385,356.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00189643 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00026802 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.53 or 0.00346757 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00055697 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 50,591,292 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

